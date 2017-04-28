Yvonne S. Effinger, age 90, died peacefully in Savannah on Wednesday, April 19. Yvonne was born on June 11, 1926 in Staten Island, N.Y., the only child of Nona Brown Seillier (Cobbtown, Ga.) and Louis Seillier (Saint Huruge, France).

Yvonne and Nona moved often in her young life, as her father was an executive chef who worked seasonally in West Palm Beach, Fla.; in New York City or on ocean liners during that era. After Louis passed away, Nona settled in West Palm Beach and Yvonne attended St. Ann’s Catholic School and then graduated from Palm Beach High School. Yvonne soon married, raising three sons with Robert F. Flynn in South Florida and later South Georgia. During their years together, she dedicated herself to helping in the family business “part time” and looking after the children “full time.” After their marriage ended, Yvonne was unexpectedly reintroduced to her high school sweetheart, Lt. Col. Clinton W. Effinger, III. In 1975, they married, eventually establishing their roots in Savannah. They were very active in the arts volunteer community, helping to “sell out” the opening seasons of the newly established Savannah Symphony. Yvonne enjoyed her participation in the local Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy groups and the Savannah Area Republican Women’s Club (where she was president for one term.) Yvonne and Clinton were avid travelers, following their dreams of seeing America by motorhome for many years and later docking in exotic ports around the world by cruise ship with their friends. She was a woman of remarkable determination who will be greatly missed.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Clinton, and her eldest son, Robert Flynn, Jr.

Yvonne is survived by her sons, Tom (Susan) Flynn and Chris (Alice) Flynn; daughter-in-law, Beverly (Robert, Jr.) Flynn; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Higgins, Megan Flynn Tenore, Kristen Flynn Karlik and Paul (Wendy) Waddell, seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 1, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Please share your thoughts about Yvonne and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

