Year in Review: A year of progress, loss, joy and sorrow

Editor’s Note: Year in Review is a two-part compilation of some of the top stories and photos from 2016. EMH Reverts Back To Local Control (Jan. 13 edition) Effective Tuesday, Jan. 5, Evans Memorial Hospital and ER Hospitals terminated their management agreement. The Hospital Authority of Evans County and the hospital board will assume management of the facility. In a statement issued Thursday, Jan. 7, by Marty Gilbreth, hospital authority and board chairman, EMH will once again be operated locally. “Evans Memorial Hospital and ER Hospital have elected to terminate the Management Agreement,” Gilbreth said. “Evans Memorial Hospital desires to transition to being locally operated and looks forward to continuing to serve the residents in our community.”

