Year in Review Part II:

2016 – Good Riddance!

Editor’s Note: Year in Review is a two-part compilation of some of the top stories and photos from 2016.

Suspicious fire in Canoochee Properties (July 13 edition)

Evans County Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Riverside Drive in Canoochee Properties Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The dispatch record reports someone heard an explosion just prior to the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was destroyed. The resident, Richard Clemons, escaped through a window. “He had to jump out of the window,” said Fire Chief Andy Sikes.

Claxton approves serving B&W at eateries (July 20 edition)

Without comments or questions from either council members or a half-dozen citizens attending Monday night’s meeting of the Claxton Mayor and Council, the second reading of an amendment to the town’s alcoholic beverage license was approved unanimously.

The amendment will now permit the issuance of licenses within the city limits to allow for on-premises consumption of beer and wine at restaurants and similar establishments where at least 50 percent of their revenues are derived from food sales. Prior to the council’s approval of the amendment, package sales were only permitted for off-premises consumption.

Locals gather for prayer at city hall (July 20 edition)

Nearly 100 locals gathered in the city council chambers at Claxton City Hall on Thursday, July 14, for a prayer vigil. Dr. Eddie Ball, local pastor and state board member for Georgia NAACP coordinated the vigil with a focus on prayer for peace and in an effort to express support for law enforcement.

The vigil was organized in response to recent national tragedies such as the lives lost in officer involved shootings and the shooting of Dallas police officers earlier this month. Every seat was filled while others stood along the walls of the meeting room and in the foyer.

Hoody’s manna sandwich on “100 Plates Locals Love” (July 27 edition)

Hoody’s Hoagies, Claxton sandwich shop, recently received recognition on the “100 Plates Locals Love” list for their manna sandwich. The annual award is a distinction from Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) tourism division.

Hoody’s has been owned and operated by Houston and Karen Hodges for 14 years. “It really is a very wonderful surprise,” Karen said. “We had no idea people were voting about it until it was all over.”

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Houston agreed.

“100 Plates of Local Love” is featured in the state’s culinary guide, “Georgia Eats.” Each award-winning restaurant is recognized in the culinary guide, on Georgia’s consumer tourism website and on Explore Georgia’s social media channels.

Three Hagan churches burglarized (July 27 edition)

Hagan United Methodist Church, Hagan Baptist Church and Bible Holiness Church in Hagan were robbed over the weekend. A safe and cash were stolen from the three churches which are all in close proximity to one another.

Bible Holiness first reported a theft on Sunday, but further investigation revealed that all three churches had been burglarized. “Bible Holiness church called first and then I went to the other churches and talked with them. That’s when they discovered they had been broken into also,” said Hagan Police Chief Dale Kirkland.

Georgia Power to close Claxton office (August 3 edition)

Georgia Power recently announced the closure of multiple business offices across the state beginning in mid-October. The Claxton office on Courthouse Street is one of the locations slated for closure.

Georgia Power says the reduction of physical customer service centers is the result of increased online bill payments. “Over the past decade, payment transactions have shifted from traditional business offices and mail to electronic payments (online, mobile and auto-draft), which currently account for more than 50 percent of all payments,” said Ashley Stukes, company spokesperson.

Four-way stop installed at 129/169 ( August 24 edition)

Due to a high frequency of accidents and collisions, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of State Route (SR) 129 and SR 169 in Evans County to an all-way stop as of yesterday, August 23. GDOT intends to construct a roundabout at this intersection at a later date. The all-way stop is an interim measure intended to reduce crash severity until a roundabout is constructed.

City gives final approval to new water, sewer rates ( September 14 edition)

A new schedule of water and sewer rates for the City of Claxton was given final approval last week with the second reading and adoption of the measure by council members.

