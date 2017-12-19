William ‘Tommy’ Barrow, 69, passed away December 18 at Camelia Heath and Rehab. He lived in Evans County most of his life. He retired a decorated staff sergeant after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, having served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was an avid sports fan who loved to fish. He was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church of God of prophecy. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Deloris and CJ Barrow. Surviving are two sons, Shane Barrow and Wesley (Cherokee) Barrow, all of Claxton; three daughters, Lisa (Bob) Daniel of Claxton, Sherrie (Trent) Bradley of Statesboro and Ashley Barrow of Manhattan, Kan.; six grandchildren and one great- grandson. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 21, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., at Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, with Pastor Jonathan Brown and Jason Bryant, officiating. Pallbearers will be Alex and Stephen Daniel, T.J. and Nicholas Bradley, Thorn Anderson and James Thompson. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, 706 W. Smith St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments