William Randall ‘Randy’ Jenkins, 57, of Claxton, and husband of Janice McDonald Jenkins, died late Monday, April 9. Born in Claxton he was a son of Warnell Jenkins and Jacquelyn Callaway Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins was a contractor having worked in construction with his sons and was a farmer. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family. Mr. Jenkins also enjoyed fishing, working the farm, and eating ice cream and steak. Surviving are his wife, Janice McDonald Jenkins of Claxton; three sons, Nathan Jenkins (Kaycee) of Claxton, Daniel Jenkins (Scottie) of Townsend, and Travis Jenkins (Michael Barnard) of Augusta; two grandchildren, Skyler Jenkins and Brad Charette; a brother, Joey Jenkins (Delores) of Collins; three sisters, Clara Nell Sims of Ellabell, Faye Yarborough of Collins, and Sandra Davis of Claxton; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Thursday, April 12, at 3 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel with Barry Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

