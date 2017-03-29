William Randall (Randy) Glisson, 65, entered into eternal rest in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 25, at his home in Orange Beach, Alabama. Randy was born in Claxton to the late Hugh Thomas and Gertie Glisson. He was a 1969 graduate of Claxton High School and later graduated from the University of Georgia … HBTD! He was previously married to Dawn Davis and later to Kathy Vaughn. Randy spent his career working in nuclear energy. He was employed by Southern Company and worked many years at Plant Hatch in Baxley, Ga. He later worked in the Southern Company home office in Birmingham, Alabama and then later for TVA in several states before retiring.

Randy came to know Jesus as his Savior as a young boy at Bull Creek Baptist Church and was then baptized in “the” Bull Creek. He loved to sing and worship his Savior.

Surviving are his three children, Jeremiah, Joshua and Joanna of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; his sisters, Ellen (Winston) Whittle of Statesboro, Avis Glisson of Greensboro, N.C. and Miriam (Gregg) Usry of Claxton; his brother, Thomas (Billie) Glisson of Vero Beach, Fla.; a grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31, from 12-2 p.m., at Bull Creek Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held March 31, at 2 p.m., at Bull Creek Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Bull Creek Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

