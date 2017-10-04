William Perry Mainer, 73, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Kindred Hospice. He was born January 27, 1944 in Leesburg, Fla. to Oscar and Elizabeth Snowden Mainer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving two tours in Vietnam and was a retired truck driver employed with several truck lines in this area. He liked to hunt and enjoyed being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Dessa Mainer of Claxton; son, Terry Mainer (Marianne) of Guyton, Ga.; sister, Jane Caruthers of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Karlye Brook Mainer, Kayla Mainer, Grace Brantley, Mary Beth Brantley; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m., at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors.

Remembrances may be made to Glennville Faith Riders, c/o Donnie Epperson, 104 Renaldo Thompson Rd., Glennville, Ga. 30427.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.

