BREAKING NEWS
William Perry Mainer

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Juvenile shot at Hillside
Juvenile shot at Hillside

Juvenile shot at Hillside

October 04, 2017
Hagan Elections: Candidate Interviews
Hagan Elections: Candidate Interviews

Hagan Elections: Candidate Interviews

October 04, 2017
It's National 4-H Week!
It's National 4-H Week!

It’s National 4-H Week!

October 04, 2017
Chase ends in wreck at City Hall
Chase ends in wreck at City Hall

Chase ends in wreck at City Hall

October 04, 2017
Voter Reg. deadline Oct. 10
Voter Reg. deadline Oct. 10

Voter Reg. deadline Oct. 10

October 04, 2017

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive