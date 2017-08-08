William Horace “Bill” Dickey, Jr., 96, of Collins and husband of Reba Hardee Dickey died early Friday morning, August 4, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Born in Frost Proof, Florida, he was the son of William Horace Dickey, Sr. and Fannie Delilah Beasley Dickey. Mr. Dickey was a member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from farming. In the 1980’s, he was named Soil Conservationist of the Year for Tattnall County, and in 2007, he was named Cattleman of the Year. He loved helping 4-H club children do cattle shows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Bernice D. Thrift, and two other sisters, Eloise Poore and Ruby Poore.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Reba Hardee Dickey of the Hillview Community; nieces, nephews, and extended family of Mertie Lee Roberts; and the Hillview and Cedar Creek Communities that calls them Uncle Bill and Aunt Reba.

The funeral will be held Monday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Tom Deal officiating and Elder Tommy McGee assisting.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 until 6 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.

Interment will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 2585 Cedar Creek Church Road, Collins, GA 30421.

Guestbook: wwww.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

