William Chris Murphy, 57, passed away March 4, in Swainsboro after an auto accident. The Evans County native was of Methodist faith. He was a logger all of his life and really enjoyed his work. He was an avid fisherman and always loved his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Zion Murphy; and step-father, Bob Snellgrove. Surviving his wife, Leatha Murphy of Claxton; his mother, Juanita Snellgrove and her companion, Jan Hackle of Cobbtown; one son, Simon Murphy of Claxton; two brothers, Eddie (Yvonne) Murphy and Bennie Joe Murphy, all of Claxton; two sisters, Janice (Troy) Wilbourn of Kansas and Donita Durrence of Claxton; three grandchildren, Alyssa Murphy, Aidan Murphy and Marissa Hendrix; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation willbe held Thursday, March 8, from 10-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 8, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments