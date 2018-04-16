BREAKING NEWS
William ‘Bill’ Harold Tucker

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

The Enterprise is hiring!
The Enterprise is hiring!

The Enterprise is hiring!

April 13, 2018
Fallen tree caused Friday power outage
Fallen tree caused Friday power outage

Fallen tree caused Friday power outage

April 11, 2018
Locals take action with cleanup prog.
Locals take action with cleanup prog.

Locals take action with cleanup prog.

April 11, 2018
School officer on campuses yesterday
School officer on campuses yesterday

School officer on campuses yesterday

April 11, 2018
Mizell is new CHS principal
Mizell is new CHS principal

Mizell is new CHS principal

April 11, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive