William “Bill” Harold Tucker, 73, of Brooklet, Ga. went peacefully to live with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on April 12, surrounded by his family at home after an extended illness. Bill was born on March 21, 1945 to the late Walter Harold and Inez Hampton Tucker in Macon. Bill graduated high school in 1963 from Lanier High School in Macon. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force. Bill served as an airplane mechanic during his four year enlistment. One of those years was spent in Vietnam. After he returned to the United States, he pursued his education at Georgia Southern College where he graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s in business administration. While in Statesboro, he frequented the Nic Nac Grill where he met the love of his life, Anne McElveen. Bill and Anne were married May 31, 1970. In 1971, they welcomed their firstborn, Billy. A few years later, he became an instructor in marketing and management at the Waycross Ware Technical School in Waycross, Ga. Shortly after moving to Waycross, Bill and Anne welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Leslie. Bill served as clerk, PBYF leader and Bible study teacher at the Waycross Primitive Baptist Church for several years. In the late 90’s, Bill and Anne moved to Collins, Ga., where he became the caretaker for the Georgia Primitive Baptist Youth Camp Hillview. He remained there until his retirement in 2012. Upon retirement, Bill and Anne moved back home to Brooklet to the family farm. For the past 20 years, Bill found a new hobby in woodworking. He was an avid craftsman and designed and built many beautiful pieces of furniture: stepstools, rocky horses, wagons, bookshelves, toy boxes, china cabinets, corner cabinets, pantries, headboards and much more. He loved the outdoors and loved to be working outside. Bill was an active member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Collins where he taught bible study for several years. Bill enjoyed his family and friends and loved spending quality time with them. One of his greatest joys was when he became Papa to Logan and Drew. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frank Byington; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse Talmage and Estelle Lewis McElveen; and a brother-in-law, Gary Strickler. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Patricia Anne McElveen Tucker of Brookle; his son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Debra Tucker of Mount Vernon, Ga; his daughter, Leslie Tucker Lanier of Waycross; two grandchildren, Logan and Drew Lanier, both of Waycross; his brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Marion Tucker of Tulsa, Okla.; his sister, Madge Tucker Byington of Roswell, Ga.; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce Miller of Martinez, Ga., Barbara and David Schlein of Washington, D.C.; Jan Strickler of Brooklet, and Jim and Grace McElveen of Ellijay, Ga.; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family will receive family and friends at the Hodges-Moore Funeral Home, in Statesboro on Wednesday, April 18, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. The celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Thursday, April 19, at 3 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Collins, Gaa with Elder Lee Price and Elder William M. Mullis officiating. Bill will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Byington, Todd Byington, Justin Miller, Michael McElveen, Eric Schlein, Paul Pugliese, Ernie Parker and Karl Lewis. Please visit our online memorial at www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guest book and share fond memories with the Tucker family. Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

