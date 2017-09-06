Will Bacon Ford stay open ‘til 9 p.m.?

In 2005, local officials agreed to close Bacon Ford Park at 6 p.m. to cut down on unruly activity in the park. In June, the recreation commission voted to extend the hours until 9 p.m. during the summer months, but Claxton Police Chief Edward Oglesbee would like it to remain closed or someone supervise the park in the evenings. See Page 3 of this week’s edition for the story.

