Werkheiser wins, Lynn is BOE chair

Jenkins beats Owens for BOC seat

Bill Werkheiser has been re-elected to the Georgia House of Representatives to serve the 157th District. Werkheiser won the election in Evans County last night by 201 votes, and the entire district – comprised of Evans, Tattnall and part of Wayne Counties – by 62.96 percent over challenger, Delvis Dutton, who received 37 percent of the total vote, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results last night at 10:45 p.m.

After serving one full term, Werkheiser was challenged by Dutton who held the seat prior to his election. Dutton vacated the seat in 2014 to run for Congress, but was unsuccessful.

In other local elections held yesterday during the primary and nonpartisan general election, retired School Superintendent Durell Lynn beat incumbent David Greene in the race for school board chairman by 205 votes (823 to 618).

Wesley Jenkins won the District Five seat on the Evans County Board of Commissioners, beating Vernon Owens by 143 votes (253 to 110). The seat is currently held by Commissioner Gary Bell who chose not to seek re-election for another term.

Tony Lewis will also join the BOC in January after running unopposed for the District Three seat held by longtime commissioner, Del Beasley. Commission Chairwoman Shela Holland (Dist. 1) will return for another term after qualifying unopposed in March as well.

Barbara Murphy will replace Tara Powell on the Board of Ed. after running unopposed for the District One seat. Having faced no opposition this election, Sharon Haire (Dist. 3) and Ed Mosley (Dist. 5) will serve another term on the BOE.

State Court Judge Ron Hallman ran unopposed for another term as did Superior Court Judges for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit Jay Stewart and Glen Cheney. The Atlantic Judicial Circuit encompasses Evans County.

State Senator Jack Hill ran unopposed on the Republican and Democratic ballots in the primary and will serve another term.

State Race Results in Evans – Republican Ballot

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has won Evans County’s primary votes for governor with 45.17 percent of the vote. Secretary of State Brian Kemp came in second to Cagle with 25 percent of Evans County voters’ support.

David Shafer received the most Evans County votes for Lt. Governor (48.59 percent) and David Belle Isle received Evans County support for the Secretary of State’s office.

Rick Allen was re-elected by Evans County Republicans to serve as U.S. Representative for the 12th Congressional District with 81.77 percent of the local vote.

Incumbent State School Superintendent Richard Woods beat John Barge in Evans County with 59 percent of the vote to Barge’s 40.92 percent.

State Race Results in Evans – Democratic Ballot

Stacey Abrams has won Evans County’s primary votes for governor on the Democratic ballot with 66.67 percent of the vote over Stacey Evans who received 33 percent.

Triana Arnold James narrowly won Evans County support for the Lt. Governor’s office with 50.92 percent over Sarah Riggs Amico who received 49 percent of the vote while John Barrow was the favorite among Evans County Democrats for Secretary of State. Sid Chapman took Evans County’s votes for State School Supt with 42.68 percent of the vote.

Statesboro attorney, Francys Johnson has won the Democratic Primary with 68.84 percent of the vote to challenge Allen in the general election for U.S. Representative in the 12th District.

Editor’s Note: For Evans County results in other statewide primary races, visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ga.gov.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

