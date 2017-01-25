Weekly Legislative Update from Rep. Werkheiser

Last week, the Speaker added me to three additional committees. Appropriations, Public Safety and the Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committees. I am thankful for his trust in me and look forward to the additional responsibilities.

This past week, the joint House and Senate Appropriations committees met and started the process of reviewing Governor Nathan Deal’s budget recommendations for the amended current and upcoming fiscal years in order to turn those recommendations into actual legislation that will ultimately guide our state’s spending. Each legislative session, we are required to pass a balanced state budget.

The governor’s budget proposal appropriated $50 million to be used for this state-owned facility, which will serve to enhance American cybersecurity in both the public and private arenas and promote innovation in cybersecurity technology to defend our state against hackers and other cybersecurity threats. The Cyber Innovation and Training Center will have a tremendous benefit on our entire state by attracting young people to Georgia who have interests in cybersecurity, entrepreneurs looking for startup opportunities and businesses in the cyber-technology sphere.

————-

You are always welcome to visit me at my capitol office, which is located at the Coverdale Legislative Office Building, Room 601. You may also call my capitol office at 404-656-0254 or I can be reached via email at bill.werkheiser@house.ga.gov. I welcome you to reach out to me and share your thoughts and opinions as the legislative session progresses.

For more on this column, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com or give us a call at 912-739-2132.

Comments

comments