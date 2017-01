Welch to assume head football coaching job

Claxton High School announced yesterday the appointment of Anthony E. (Tony) Welch as the new head varsity football coach. Welch is a 1982 graduate of Claxton High School and a 1987 graduate of the University of West Georgia, where he played and coached.

