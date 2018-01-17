Waters to make $116,000

BOE action reveals 2017 pay raise of $10,000; new contract reflects 2 percent raise

Evans County Board of Education unanimously renewed School Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters’ contract for three years last Monday night, Jan. 8, for $116,000. Waters received no salary increase except for the 2 percent raise previously allocated to all employees for the current fiscal year, but last February his contract was renegotiated to change the contract length and included a raise of nearly $10,000.

“The board voted last February on a new contract. I asked to renegotiate to change the time frame for evaluation and contract length which triggered a revision and board approval,” Waters said last week. Waters’ pay at that time was increased from $8,750/month to $9,583/month.

While the superintendent’s contract was listed as an executive session agenda item on the meeting agenda for February 13, 2017, the board’s approval of Waters’ revised contract and raise was included in their vote to “approve personnel recommendations as presented” rather than handled in a separate vote as it was last week for the three-year renewal.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments