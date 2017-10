The last day to register to vote or file a change of address for the upcoming city elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10. Early voting for city elections in Claxton and Hagan opens Monday, Oct. 16, at the respective city halls during regular business hours.

Polls on Election Day, November 7, will open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Claxton voters will cast ballots at the Veterans Community Center on Election Day. Hagan votes will be cast at Hagan City Hall.

