Viola Beulah Hagan Oglesby, the 11th of 12 children, was born September 14, 1930, to the late Peter and Maggie Bacon Hagan in Evans County. She departed this life peacefully on Sunday, June 18, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Viola was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Oglesby and husband, James Oglesby.

At an early age, Viola accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of the Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, serving as secretary for many years.

Viola worked for many years at Claxton Manufacturing Company. Upon retirement she became an election poll worker for Evans County.

Viola leaves to cherish precious memories, two daughters, Shirley (Rev. Raymond) Williams and Versie (Ronald) Foxworth of Claxton; one sister, Minnie (Lorenzo) Bryant; five sisters-in-law, Avis Hagan of Atlanta, Louise Hagan of Covington, Lola (George) Houser of Claxton, Grace Oglesby of Claxton and Helen Holmes of Ft. Launderdale, Fla.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will beheld Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. at the Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton.

Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

