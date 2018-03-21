Two Tigers sign with Shorter

Claxton Tiger football seniors Hoston Robinson and Shyrik Furman signed scholarships to play college ball with the Shorter College Hawks on Friday afternoon, March 16. Family, friends and classmates crowded in the media center at Claxton High alongside the football team to congratulate Robinson and Furman on their success.

“I have no doubt that they’ll do great things up there for Shorter and they’ll represent Claxton High School in a very positive way,” said Head Football Coach Tony Welch. Robinson will be playing defensive end and Furman will play outside linebacker for Shorter.

Shorter College is part of the Gulf South Conference, playing nearby teams like Valdosta State and West Georgia. “You have an opportunity to go see them play,” Welch said.

“I’ve been able to see these guys grow, not only as athletes, but as young men and I’m proud to know them. Proud that they’re Tigers,” said Athletic Director Mark Stroud.

Following the signing ceremony, the athletes and their families enjoyed cake and refreshments in the media center.

