Trick-or-Treat next Tuesday!

City-wide Trick-or-Treat and Claxton’s Downtown event will be held on Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The seventh annual Trick-or-Treat with local merchants and Kids Safety Day will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31, along S. Newton Street from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. Claxton and Hagan will hold citywide Trick-or-Treat at the same time.

In addition to the usual Trick-or-Treat activities, several organizations will be on site distributing safety information for children. Fire safety, bicycle safety, farm safety and other related safety information will be available for children and parents.

Representatives for Project Childsafe, a national firearms safety campaign, will be on site at the event. Project Childsafe typically distributes educational information and free firearm safety kits.

Vendors from several local businesses and community organizations will be giving out candy and other treats. Sparky the Fire Dog will make an appearance to mingle with Trick-or-Treaters.

Newton Street will be blocked off to through traffic during the event.

Comments

comments