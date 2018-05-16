Traudy Ferguson, age 68, passed away Thursday, April 26, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro. She was born February 6, 1950 in Bamberg, Germany to Linwood and Elfriede Herring. She moved to Columbus, Ga. when she was 13 and had lived in Harlam, Ga. for many years. Thirteen years ago she made Claxton her home where she was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Traudy loved to piddle in her yard and watch her hummingbirds. She also loved camping and knitting. She had an impact on many lives and enjoyed making people smile. Traudy was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Bob Herring. She is survived by her mother; children, Ron (Lynda) Ferguson, Jr. and Candace Bridwell, all of Claxton; fiancé, Don Jernigan of Claxton; brother, Pat Herring of Alabama; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren. A celebration of Traudy’s life was conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Ferguson family.

