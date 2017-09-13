TOTY Callaway connects with students

Callaway finds effective ways to teach children with disabilities

For 21 years, Evans County’s system-wide Teacher of the Year, Teresa Callaway, has dedicated her life to teaching Evans County students. Since her first day in a classroom, she was drawn to students who struggled, whether it was with schoolwork or with their behavior, so she jumped at the opportunity as a young teacher to work with students who have learning disabilities. But, Callaway never expected it to become a career.

Callaway fell in love with her students, and has now taught in the Preschool Intervention Program (PIP) for 18 years. She has no retirement plans for the time being. “I really love what I do. I’m passionate about what I do,” Callaway said.

Ashley Cheney, staff writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

