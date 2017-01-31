Tommie Van Fountain, 66, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born February 3, 1950 to Tommie and Billie Branch Fountain. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owned and operated with his family an answering service in Fitchburg, Mass. before moving back to Hagan three years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Billie Branch Fountain and Nelvia Jones Fountain.

Survivors include his wife, Peggi Fountain of Hagan; children, Candy Fountain Wood of Claxton, Jessica Ann Hendley of Fitchburg, Mass., Tommie Paul Fountain of Fitchburg, Mass.; sister, Marci Fountain Waters of Nevils, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville.

Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.

Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments

comments