Tom Watson Waters, Jr., 85, passed away July 27, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Evans County and resided here most of his life. He spent seven years in the U.S. Army and worked in insurance. Tom was a member of the Claxton Church of God, was an ordained Bishop, and served as associate pastor.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Watson Waters, Sr. and Wilma Huggins Waters; his daughter, Connie E. Bacon; two brothers, Willie Frank Waters and Walter Harry Waters; grandson, Timothy Justin Waters; and son-in-law, James McKever, Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Sapp Waters of Claxton; two sons, Kenneth (Janice) Waters of Atlanta and Timothy Waters of Manassas; three daughters, Bobbie (Sam) Wilson of Jesup, Peggy McKever of Hinesville and Jonah (Paul) DeLoach of Claxton; one sister, Naomi Dixon of Augusta; 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and seven great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, at 2 p.m., at the Claxton Church of God, with Rev. Mike Sanes officiating.

Burial will be in Evergreen Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Trenton Wilson, Dayton Mikel, Chasity Spruill, Cedric McDuffy, Lee Waters and Casey Waters.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

