The entire Claxton team, led by Coach Welch, stormed the field in celebration of their first win of the season Friday night, Oct. 13, against McIntosh County Academy. A long time coming, the Claxton Tigers beat MCA 31-26 in a thrilling game at the Pecan Grove. See Page 10 in this week’s edition for the story and read Sports Photographer John Pate’s take on the game on Page 4.

