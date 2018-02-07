Tigers beat Cavaliers

Claxton’s varsity boys’ basketball team earned a big victory at Calvary last week with a 49-46 win over the Cavaliers. Karon Taylor hit a big layup and some crucial free throws to ice the game.

Shy’Rik Furman totaled 17 points and 20 rebounds. Taylor wracked up 9 points while Craig Powell and Hoston Robinson had 6 points each.

The Tigers went on to claim a 73-53 victory over the Wheeler County Bulldogs on Senior Night, Friday, Feb. 2. Furman led all scorers with 16 points. Robinson had 10 points and Devon Hagan totaled 9 points in the game. Shakari Denson chipped in with 8 points and Julius Wingfield added 7 points.

In honor of Senior Night, Head Coach Eric Bluestein went with an all senior starting lineup, and all the senior boys saw significant playing time as they closed out their basketball careers inside their home gym. The seniors got it done and handed the torch off to the younger players. All seven seniors played outstanding on Friday evening, Bluestein says.

Lady Tigers in Region: See Page 11 in this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise (February 7) for a report on the Lady Tigers and an update on Region Play for the girls.

