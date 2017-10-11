Tiger Pride: Homecoming parade, game held Friday

Claxton Tigers and alumni gathered to show their Tiger pride last week during homecoming. An annual tradition, the homecoming parade traveled down Hwy. 280 to Church Street Friday afternoon. City Councilwoman Tina Hagan served as parade grand marshal.

The Tiger band performed as they marched. Alongside class floats and representatives vying for the Homecoming Queen crown, Tiger alumni, local business owners and employees, and elected officials waved to parade watchers along the route.

Friday evening in the Pecan Grove, Bertha Lopez, daughter of Jacob Lopez and Gemima Gonzalez, was crowned CHS Homecoming Queen. Kayla Reyes, daughter of Yuri Martinez, was named princess. The Claxton Tigers faced the Savannah Christian Raiders for the homecoming game and put up a good fight in the first half, but fell 27-7. See Page 11 in this week’s paper for the story.

Game photos and crowning of the queen photographed by John Pate

