Tiger Pride: Homecoming parade, game held Friday

Claxton Tigers and alumni gathered to show their Tiger pride last week during homecoming. An annual tradition, the homecoming parade traveled down Hwy. 280 to Church Street Friday afternoon. City Councilwoman Tina Hagan served as parade grand marshal.
The Tiger band performed as they marched. Alongside class floats and representatives vying for the Homecoming Queen crown, Tiger alumni, local business owners and employees, and elected officials waved to parade watchers along the route.
Friday evening in the Pecan Grove, Bertha Lopez, daughter of Jacob Lopez and Gemima Gonzalez, was crowned CHS Homecoming Queen. Kayla Reyes, daughter of Yuri Martinez, was named princess. The Claxton Tigers faced the Savannah Christian Raiders for the homecoming game and put up a good fight in the first half, but fell 27-7. See Page 11 in this week’s paper for the story.
Game photos and crowning of the queen photographed by John Pate
Dynamic Youth Ministry showed their Tiger Pride.
Evans County Fire Trucks held the flag high during the parade.
Tiger team
Tina Hagan, parade Grand Marshal, waves to the crowd.
A Homecoming Senior waves and rides through the parade.
Children collected candy that was thrown from various floats.
Parade watchers dash for candy
NeSmith Chevrolet
Southern Family Medicine
Homecoming sophomores wave to the crowd.
Homecoming Juniors enjoyed riding in the parade.
Homecoming Freshmen smile at attendees.
Tiger team
Claxton Fire Dept.
Future Farmers of America loaded up on a trailer for homecoming.
Class of 2018 showed off a bright float.
Tiger Band
Chamber of Commerce members smile and wave.
Members of the Booster Club enjoyed cheering and dancing in support of students.
Tippins Bank created a shiny float for the parade.
Evans County Board of Education wave as they pass by.
Band members stayed focused while performing.
Tiger Band
The Class of 2019 smiles on their golden float.
Tiger football players road in the back of trucks driven by coaches. Pictured above, Community Coach Matt Brady waves to the crowd while driving members of the football team through town.
Tiger cheerleaders
Vickie Branch throws candy to children during the parade.
Evans County Feed the Hungry showed homecoming pride.
Homecoming Queen Bertha Lopez
Javan Harris goes up and snags a Karon Taylor pass
Karon Taylor fires a pass downfield
Kel Morgan fights his way through the Raider defense
New Homecoming Queen gets her crown
