Claxton High School will release at 12:15 on Friday in preparation for homecoming themed, “Walk on the Wild Side” this year. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. with line up at 1:30 p.m. From lineup on Clark Street, the parade will turn left on Hwy. 280, left on Church Street, left on Rosemary to Goodge Street and back to the high school on Clark.

A pep rally is set for 11:30 a.m. in the CHS gym on Friday. The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. in the gym as well.

