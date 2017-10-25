Tiger coach resigns

Tiger Assistant Offensive Coordinator Lamir Cohens has resigned from Evans County Schools following his arrest for DUI by Hagan Police Dept. earlier this month. School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters confirmed late yesterday afternoon that the Board of Education accepted Cohens resignation at a workshop meeting Monday night.

Cohens was arrested on driving under the influence following a routine traffic stop in Hagan. Cohens blew a .112 on the breathilizer test.

Cohens has been coaching for four years, but this was his first season at Claxton High. He also worked as a paraprofessional at Second Chance Academy.

From Staff Reports

