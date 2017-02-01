Three qualify for open council seat

Qualifying opened Monday and closes today at noon for the open Claxton council seat in District Two, previously held by James Waters. By The Claxton Enterprise’s press deadline on Tuesday, three individuals had qualified at City Hall: Larry Anderson, Marla Crews and James Thompson. The election will be held March 21.

In the fall, three more seats in District Two will be up for election and one seat in District One.

Probate Judge Darin McCoy is serving as election superintendent for the special election.

From staff reports

