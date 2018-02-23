Threat at Pinewood neutralized

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at approximately 3 p.m. Evans County Sheriff’s Office received information from the staff of Pinewood Christian Academy that a juvenile student made threatening comments to other students. Investigation revealed that the juvenile was in mental crisis and in need of help. At this time, the threat has been minimized and the juvenile is receiving the necessary medical attention.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office worked with the family of the juvenile and assisted in getting them placed in the appropriate facility.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation to ensure the safety of the community and our children.

