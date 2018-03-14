Thousands attend Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival

The 51st Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival held Saturday and Sunday at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan ran smoothly, authorities say. Sheriff Randall Tippins and Hagan Police Chief Andy Benjamin reported there were no safety incidents during the festival and traffic flow was manageable.

Approximately 15,000 people attended the two-day event. Initially, rain was predicted for Sunday’s festivities, but the Club was blessed with sunshine and mild temperatures for the entire weekend. Most attendees visited the festival on Saturday.

