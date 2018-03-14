Thousands attend Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival

The 51st Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival held Saturday and Sunday at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan ran smoothly, authorities say. Sheriff Randall Tippins and Hagan Police Chief Andy Benjamin reported there were no safety incidents during the festival and traffic flow was manageable.
Approximately 15,000 people attended the two-day event. Initially, rain was predicted for Sunday’s festivities, but the Club was blessed with sunshine and mild temperatures for the entire weekend. Most attendees visited the festival on Saturday.
Bernie Anderson drove Parade Grand Marshal Keith Barnard in the parade.
The Pageant contestant float won second place in the float competition.
South Georgia Bank took third place float prize.
Tippins Bank won first place in the parade float competition.
Gun dog trainers conducted seminars at the Club pond.
A GSU student assistant displays a hawk during Wildlife Center Director Steve Hein’s Birds of Prey raptor flight show.
Wildlife pageant contestants, Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife 2017 Queen Robin Salter and Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley react to holding a rattler in the snake pit.
2017 Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife Robin Salter and Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley crown Emily Griffin as the new Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife.
Pictured (l-r): Pageant Princess Milligan Williams, Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife Emily Griffin and Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley.
A volunteer assists Jason Clark with his reptile show.
Venom specialist from Costa Rica, Ray Morgan, joined the line up of educational shows this year.
