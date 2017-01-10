Thorton (Buddy) Coley, Jr., 72, passed away January 9 after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. He was a member of the Claxton First Baptist Church and retired from Southern Company. Buddy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many fishing trips at Shellman Bluff, Gs.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thrift Coley, his parents, Thornton and Lucille Coley, a granddaughter, Shayna Coley and sister, Jan Coley Smith.

Surviving are two sons, Shayne Coley and Lane (Julie) Coley, all of Claxton; two sisters, Betty Jo (Jim) Tabb of North Carolina and Kathy (Jim) Nease of Atlanta; five grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Private graveside services will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments