Thomas Eugene “Buddy” Anglin, age 67, of Claxton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, at his residence.

Funeral services for Mr. Anglin will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Evans-Skipper Funeral Home in Donalsonville, Ga. with Rev. Jerome Harbert officiating.

Interment will follow in Friendship Memorial Gardens with Cody Hawkins, Jeremy Vickers, Christopher Smith, Buddy Simon, Mike Woodall, and Wade Smith serving as active casketbearers.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Seminole County Warpath on Cancer, c/o Lucy Thomas, P.O. Box 616, Donalsonville, Ga. 39845 or to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Ga. 30475.

Mr. Anglin was born in Donalsonville, on Feb. 20, 1949 to Marvin Anglin and Marie Helms Anglin. He graduated from Seminole County High School, where he was a member of the Seminole County High School Marching Band. Mr. Anglin worked for a number of years with Gold Kist, Inc. in the Donalsonville store before moving. He had continued to work with Gold Kist, which is now Southern States, as an operations manager with outside sales.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Priscilla “Prissy” Anglin of Claxton; his father, Marvin Anglin of Dothan, Ala.; his son, Aaron Anglin (Sarah Hegner) of Marietta, Ga.; and his daughter, Janis M. Bowman of Ridgeland, S.C. Mr. Anglin is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Anglin was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Helms Anglin and his sister, Patsy Hand.

Evans-Skipper Funeral Home of Donalsonville is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments