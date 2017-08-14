Theo Tootle, 81, of Jasper, Ga., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 6.

Theo was the second son to Harold and Lillie Tootle, born August 30, 1935 in Evans County. He was one of eight children raised in Tattnall County. Theo’s siblings included his four living brothers, Jimmy, Carroll, Ray, and Marcus. Theo also had three sisters who preceded him in death, Janice, Betty, and Sue.

Theo graduated from Reidsville High School in 1953. He attended Georgia State University and achieved both under and post-graduate degrees in business administration.

Theo married Coty Huggins on June 9, 1962, and they just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with four children, Leigh Anne, Craig, Tom, and Julie. A loving family was raised, centered on faith, family and fun. Theo loved playing sports, including tennis with Coty and all his children as they grew up. Golf was also a passion, as well as fishing with anyone, especially grandchildren.

Theo had a 40-year career with the AT&T family, starting with Western Electric and ending with BellSouth as Director of Procurement.

In retirement Theo continued his love of golf and fishing while enjoying being an active grandparent. Affectionately known as Poppa, Theo watched his grandkids, Jay, Mark, Grant, Anna, Alex, Grace and Carley grow into young adults.

Services were held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Jasper, Ga. at 1 p.m. with a reception following.

There will also be a service at the Reidsville United Methodist Church in Reidsville, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Theo’s parents and siblings who preceded him in death, the family asks any donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association. (https://donations.diabetes.org)

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

