The Whole Truth or Thereabouts: The one where nobody came

Violent riots have happened in our nation all too often over the last couple of years. Too many times peaceful protests wind up in senseless and violent fights with the police. Every time I see a riot on television it reminds me of my personal experience with one.

It happened as 1960 faded into 1961. It was on a Saturday night just like our recent New Year’s Eve. I was a rookie air policeman stationed at Kadena Air Base on the island of Okinawa. I had arrived in November and recently finished the training sessions set up for the 40 of us recently out of basic training.

Shortly before Christmas we trainees started our on-the–job training programs within the flights (platoons) in which we had been assigned. My flight’s 72 hour break would happen over the New Year’s Eve weekend, and 20 of us were notified of special duty. We would provide riot prevention at the base airmen’s club that Saturday night.

A bad riot had occurred there on the previous New Year’s Eve. The club had been totally wrecked and many injuries were sustained. Some of the wounds were very serious including an air policeman who remained in a coma for three days after he was severely beaten with his own club. That rampage ended only when the flightline security response team and all off-duty air policemen responded to the scene.

Frank NeSmith, Columnist

