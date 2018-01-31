Teens steal car in town, wreck

BREAKING: Three teens, undetermined whether juveniles or 17-year-olds at this time, stole an SUV this afternoon from a Claxton gas station. Authorities located the car and pursued the suspects into Hagan where they wrecked the stolen SUV in a mobile home park on Brewton Street behind Hagan City Hall and attempted to flee on foot.

One teen was apprehended on site and another was arrested a short while later behind Hagan Post Office. A K-9 unit was employed to search for the third suspect in a field behind where the teens wrecked into a tree and he was found within 30 minutes.

Local law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the investigation.

