TCE is hiring!

Do you like to write? Is there a certain topic or writing style that interests you? The Claxton Enterprise wants you! We are looking to hire a staff writer who can cover community events on occasion, pen interesting feature stories that will captivate our readers and manage the weekly Business Spotlight feature. The position will also require advertising sales. If interested, email your resume and writing samples to Sarah Gove, editor@claxtonenterprise.com, or give us a call at 912-739-2132. Drop in to see us at our office on 24 S. Newton St., Claxton.

