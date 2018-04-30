Tammy ‘Faye’ Kirkland, age 56, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 26, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was born to the late Jeanie Ruth Kirkland Jones on April 29, 1961 in Evans County. Tammy was a life long resident of Evans County where she worked the majority of her life in the medical field. She loved doing her job but loved her patients all the more so. She loved life thru the simple pleasures of life, chatting with friends and family, spending time with and taking her grandchildren to the movies and on occasion enjoying her favorite meal of steak, baked potato and salad. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Jeanie Ruth Kirkland Jones and Tom Jones; her daughter, Cynthia Latrell Martin, and her grandson, Alphonso Trevon Reynolds. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters and one son in law, Amy Kirkland and Tonya (Alphonso) Reynolds; four grandchildren, Jordan Graham, Nyeisha, Shawn, and Avery Reynolds, all of Claxton Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 29, from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the Rev. Brian Durden officiating. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Kirkland family

