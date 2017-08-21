Talmadge Lee, 84, passed away August 19 at Evans Memorial Hospital. The Evans County native, was born to Luther and Vadna Rushing Lee, and lived in Georgia most of his life. He was a member, Layman and Elder of Lyons Presbyterian Church. He also served as Elder at White Bluff Presbyterian Church in Savannah. He worked a number of years at Claxton Wholesale, Savannah Cash and Carry and Jones Stewart Funeral Home. Talmadge read his bible every day and was the family historian.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Faye James Lee; a daughter, Dianne Davis Conner; two brothers, Russell (Marjorie) Lee and H.R. Lee; sister, Beatrice (Sam) Hogue and sister-in-law, Aretha Lee Blakewood.

Surviving are four sons, Warren, Jody and Anthony Lee of Claxton and Ron (Mary) Davis of Columbus; two daughters, Jenni (Rick) Starling of Blackcreek and Marsha Lee of Lyons; one sister, Norma Jean Williams of Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 1-2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 23, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. H.G. Rigdell officiating.

Burial was in Harden Chapel Church Cemetery, Toombs County, Ga.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

