Take Walker Jones

Ms. Tane Walker Jones went home to be with her Lord on April 5, in Statesboro, under the compassionate care of the staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center and in the presence of her loving family. Tane was 57. Tane is survived by her husband, Ed Jones of Glennville; a daughter, Amanda Parker of Claxton; a daughter and son-in-law, Leah Rucker and Chris Rucker of Claxton; a granddaughter, Natalie Rucker of Claxton; a sister and brother-in-law, Joni Walker-Seier and Jeff Seier of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Marty Walker and Renee Walker of Claxton; nephew and niece, Landon Walker and Katie Walker of Claxton; nephew, Robb Kicklighter (Amanda) of Nevils; great-nieces and great-nephew, Micayla, Isabella, Amelia and Robert Kicklighter of Nevils; a very special uncle, Frank Walker of Dahlonega; and many cousins and treasured friends. Tane was preceded in death by her parents, Rev.d Bob Walker and Pat Walker. While a native Tennessean, Tane called South Georgia home, specifically Glennville. Tane obtained an RN degree from Armstrong State University. She was the Director of Nursing at various nursing homes; she was a nurse consultant; she later became a nursing home/hospice administrator. Her career choice was a reflection of her intelligence but more about her love for people and her desire to help others. Tane was an accomplished pianist and vocalist and used those gifts to serve God and minister to others. Before becoming so ill, she served as pianist at Cornerstone Church in Glennville. Tane was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind, witty, generous and beautiful. More importantly, she was a Christian. The family will receive visitors from 1 – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 8, at Calvary Baptist Church in Claxton. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m.The Revs. Marty Walker and Winston Beasley will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tane’s life. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.

