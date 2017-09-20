SWAT team called to diffuse domestic issue

Man fired shots when officers arrived, would not exit house

Deputies on duty last Wednesday night, Sept. 13, spent all night on one call. Paged out as a domestic dispute on Emmanuel Barrow Road, when officers arrived at the home, 31-year-old James Brandon Crook began firing shots. Sheriff Randall Tippins made the decision to call in a SWAT team after Crook stopped conversing with officers and wouldn’t take any phone calls.

Crook’s wife, who reported the dispute, had escaped the home through a window prior to deputies’ arrival. Crook also let children in the home leave.

From staff reports

