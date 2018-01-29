Sue ‘SuSu’ Anderson Wales

Mrs. Sue “SuSu” Anderson Walea, 71, of Garden City, passed away on Thursday, Jan.y 18 at Candler Hospital. Mrs. Sue was born in Statesboro to the late Jean Dupree Anderson Thompson and James DeWitt Anderson and was also preceded in death by her step-father, Amos Thompson . She was a 50 year member of the First Baptist Church of Garden City where she was a long time teacher of the Libby Tyner Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She taught school for the Chatham County BOE for 36 years, then at Savannah Christian Preparatory School for 10 years. She made a community wide impact on a multi-generational level. She was loved by all of her family and friends, and Heaven is full of souls she brought to the Lord. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, James E. Walea, Sr.; two children, Kristi Walea (Patrick) Miller, and Jay (Karen) Walea; grandchildren, Briar Everett Miller, and Reed Walea Miller, Jayden Clarie Walea and Saige Evan Walea, and first cousins, Ronnie (Pam) Anderson, Tommy (Eliene) Anderson and Elaine (Stan) Bullington; sister-in-law, Sondra (Charlie) Blissett; niece, Kimberly (Louie) Gatch, late nephew, Ladd Blissett, and many other family and friends. The visitation was held Monday, Jan. 22, at the First Baptist Church of Garden City. The funeral followed at noon. An additional visitation was held on Tuesday, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. The graveside funeral and burial followed at 11 a.m., at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.

