Students learn fire safety

Fire Safety Week was recognized at Claxton Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 20, and Pinewood Christian Academy celebrated Friday, Oct. 27.

Claxton Fire Department and Evans County Fire Department volunteer firefighters brought their firefighting gear and trucks out for the children to experience. Shrieks of joy filled the air as each child assisted in turning on and off the hose or honking the horn.

At CES, Evans County Fire Chief Andy Sikes instructed the children to go home and tell their parents to keep bedroom doors closed, in case of a fire. This prevents the smoke and heat from getting into the rooms and helps firefighters when they come to rescue residents.

This year’s theme was “Every second counts, plan 2 ways out!” Fire Safety Week was officially recognized Oct. 8-14.

By Ashley Cheney

