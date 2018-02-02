House fire launches drug investigation

Firefighter discharges sidearm into leg

BREAKING: A mobile home fire on Jones Road in Evans County last night went awry in more than one way. First, firefighters discovered what they thought to be evidence of a meth lab in the bathroom. Then, around midnight, Assistant Fire Chief Brian Croft accidentally discharged his 9mm sidearm into his leg. Croft was flown to Savannah where he was still in surgery this morning.

Evans County firefighters found what they initially thought to be remnants of a meth lab during the overhaul and clean up effort of a mobile home that caught on fire last night around 8 p.m. Meth labs are known to be explosive. Routine firefighting protocol is to vacate the area immediately and call law enforcement, which Fire Chief Andy Sikes did.

Upon further investigation by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force, a smoking bong was found in the bathroom of the home, but no evidence of a meth lab, says Sheriff Randall Tippins.

One resident of the home, 19-year-old Devin Allen Sikes, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Croft was shot around midnight. Tippins says the details of the accidental discharge were still unclear.

See next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise for the full story.

