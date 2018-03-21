Street cleanup program rolls out in Evans

Adopt-a-Street organizers hosting Block Party tomorrow night at Chamber office

Do you take pride in your hometown? Are you looking for an opportunity to give back to the local community? Evans County’s Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) team is launching an Adopt-a-Street program to help beautify and maintain Claxton and Evans County’s streets, and they are looking for volunteers.

A block party to launch Adopt-a-Street and provide program information will be held tomorrow evening, March 22, at 5 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Railroad Street. Organizers will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, and volunteers can get their application packages, choose a site and pick up supplies. Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland and Fire Chief Harold Rogers will also be on hand to answer safety questions.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments