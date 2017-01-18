Stewart hired to run Evans County Probation

Evans County Board of Commissioners announced earlier this month the hire of Robin Stewart, longtime state probation officer, to run Evans County Probation Dept. The BOC voted in December to discontinue a contract with Sentinel Offender Services for probation services and create a county department for processing those cases.

“The county wanted to make a change and run their own department which is kind of a growing trend,” Stewart said. “The privatized probation is fading away.” Evans County’s contract with Sentinel is a yearly contract which can be terminated by either party with a 30-day notice.

