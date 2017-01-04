State NAACP president is MLK banquet speaker

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Community Center. Tickets are $25 each or $125 for a table of six. State NAACP President and Statesboro attorney, Francys Johnson, will be the keynote speaker. Elected as Georgia’s NAACP president in 2013, Johnson is the youngest person to hold the office. Johnson has worked for the NAACP in several capacities including State Legal Redress Director, State Executive Director, and Southeast Regional Director. As Southeast Regional Director, Johnson was the chief manager of the NAACP’s public policy agenda and administrative activities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

