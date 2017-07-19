State Champs!

12U team brings home GRPA trophy

Evans County Recreation Department’s All Star 12U baseball team brought home the state championship after competing in the Georgia Parks and Recreation Association tournament July 11-15 in Hazlehurst. The Evans County boys defeated host team, Jeff Davis County, in the championship game, 10-6.

Pictured above (l-r): Front Row – Jax Lewis, Robbie Lane, Cade Sikes, Dakota Haire, Austin McDilda, and Logan Smith. Second Row – Bradley Hearn, Dylan Deloach, Aiden Woolard, Gabe Edwards, Luke Haire, and Colton Sowell. Back Row – Jason Lane, Jimmy Rhodes, Shane Sikes, and Michael Woolard.

