STAR Students announced

Program, luncheon set for Thursday, Feb. 22, at noon

STAR students and their respective teachers from Claxton High School and Pinewood Christian Academy will be honored at the annual STAR Awards Luncheon tomorrow, Feb. 22, at noon at the Parker Family Life Center in Claxton.

Claxton High’s STAR student is Youry Gonzalez Torres, son of Baldemar Gonzalez and Margarita Torres. PCA’s STAR student is James Kicklighter, son of Robert (deceased) and Beth Kicklighter.

Youry selected Bradley Hall to be his STAR teacher while James chose Angie Miller for the distinction.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.

One student from each high school is selected based on their SAT scores and academic performance. In turn, they choose a teacher who has made the most significant contribution to their scholastic development to be named STAR teacher.

