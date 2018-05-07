Stacey Ann DeLoach, 34, passed away May 4, after a sudden illness. She was an Evans County native and lifelong resident. She was of Baptist faith. Stacey was a special child and will be in heaven with Jesus, “A Little Angel”. Stacey was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eula Jean Bryant. Surviving are her mother, Annette DeLoach of Claxton; step-grandfather, John Aubrey Bryant of Claxton; an uncle, John Lester DeLoach of Claxton; and several other relatives. Vistitation will be Monday, May 7, from 2-3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday, May 7, at 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

